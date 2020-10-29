$10K reward offered in Richmond murder of toddler

Shamar Hill Jr. was gunned down while playing in his yard on Feb. 1, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a young boy’s fatal shooting in Richmond.

Sharmar Hill Jr. was playing with his friends in his yard when shots rang out in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court neighborhood.

People in the neighborhood told 8News Shamar was shot in the leg.

After that, residents said two of his sisters picked him up and took him inside the house to care for his wounds. An ambulance later arrived and took the toddler to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said tips about a Jan. 31 carjackings led them to believe additional suspects may have exchanged gunfire with the carjacking victims, resulting in Shamar’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or

Tips.FBI.gov, or the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-3929.

