$10K reward remains for info on 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr.’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Federal authorities reminded locals Wednesday about a $10,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside with his sister in February.

Richmond police responded to Hillside Court on Feb. 1 for a shooting in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue. Hill’s sister carried the toddler inside after he was shot amid the gunfire. The 3-year-old later died at the hospital, police said.

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting the City of Richmond Police Department with this investigation. Please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929 with information that leads investigators to the individual(s) responsible for these crimes.

