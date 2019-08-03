11th annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival happening this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 11th annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is happening Saturday morning.

The festival will take place on James River at Rocketts Landing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

41 teams are set to compete in this year’s event.

“Led by the rhythmic beat of a drum, teams of 20 synchronized paddlers, one drummer and one steersperson race 500 meters up the river in 40-foot canoes rigged with decorative Chinese dragon heads and tail,” Pete Woody said.

The festival will also feature cultural performances from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

