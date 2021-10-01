$12k reward being offered for information related to the murder of Terrance Easter

Information that leads to the conviction of individuals responsible for the murder of Terrence Easter could revive up to a $12,000 reward, according to the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va (WRCI) — Information that leads to the conviction of individuals responsible for the murder of Terrence Easter could revive up to a $12,000 reward, according to the Richmond Police Department.

RPD said officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. When police arrived, they found Easter, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrence Easter, 20, of Richmond. (Photo courtesy of Easter’s family)

Richmond Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to solve this crime.

Friday’s announcement said ATF’s Washington Field Divison is offering a reward of up to $10,000. Easter’s family is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 along with Crime Stoppers’ $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123.

Police say people reporting information for a reward should include as many details as possible and their contact information. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.