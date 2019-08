RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 12th annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival is happening this weekend at Dogwood Dell.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival is a tribute to all veterans and first responders.

Organizers said that RVA is the hub of Latin jazz and salsa in the south.

There will be food vendors, community outreach programs. The Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival is family-friendly and free!