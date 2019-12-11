Topgolf to open 14-hole mini-golf course in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Topgolf Richmond is opening a 14-hole mini-golf course at their location Friday. The mini-golf course will be the only one of its kind in Richmond.

“It was designed by golf course architects and features synthetic-turf, flowing contours, and bunkers that are technical enough for advanced golfers while remaining fun and playful enough for beginners,” Topgolf told 8News.

The opening of the mini-golf course will be Topgolf’s third location to feature a mini-golf option.

The unveiling will be Friday, December 13 at 9 a.m.