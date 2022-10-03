RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being hospitalized in South Richmond.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers determined that the likely location of the incident was nearby in the 1700 block of Sunbury Road. It was then discovered that a 14-year-old boy had been shot and a relative was already driving him to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police said that within a few minutes, the victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

