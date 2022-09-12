RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one 15-year-old girl dead near Gilpin Court.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the corner of North 1st Street and Federal Street for a reported shooting.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the 15-year-old girl was killed after being caught in the crossfire of what appears to be two groups that were shooting at one another.

Detectives are still actively investigating the scene. There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.