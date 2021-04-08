Police: 15-year-old killed in Thursday afternoon shooting in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Lynnhaven Avenue Thursday afternoon.

This is the city's fifth fatal shooting so far this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting.

RPD said officers responded to Lynnhaven and Afton Avenue after a shooting occurred on April 8. This is the fifth fatal shooting the city has seen so far this week.

“We all lose when we lose these young people to violence,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith.

He said RPD has made no arrests in any of them. Chief Smith said RPD has strong leads in some of these investigations, but would not say which.

Details about the incident are still limited at this time.

