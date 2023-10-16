RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A boy is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond’s East End.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Rogers Street in Richmond East End at around 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a 15-year-old male victim, he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still working to uncover more information about this shooting, but they believe it took place in the Whitcomb Court area of Richmond’s East End.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.