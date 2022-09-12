RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kicking off the annual James River Week, the James River Regional Cleanup took place last weekend from Lynchburg to eastern Henrico, collecting 182 bags of trash across the river.

Volunteers worked to scour the riverbanks and roadsides for trash by canoe, kayak, powerboat and on foot, collecting 16 tires, a metal safe — and even a desktop copy machine.

At almost two full bags per person, the trash was collected from 12 sites by 172 volunteers. In addition, the volunteers were able to gather seven bags of recyclables.

The regional cleanup kicked off the seven-day celebration of James River Week, during which time a multitude of activities and events are planned, from festivals to boat tours to library story times. A full list of James River Week events can be found here.