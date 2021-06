RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded to Tredegar Street after a train derailed Tuesday, causing 16 cars of the freight train to go off the track.

No injuries were reported and fire crews did not find any hazards, according to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.

First responders were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.



















This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.