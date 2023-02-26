RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager is being treated for injuries after he arrived at a Richmond hospital on Sunday night with an apparent gunshot wound.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, Richmond Police officers responded to the VCU Medical Center on the 1200 block of E. Clay Street for a report of a shooting victim.

According to police, a 16-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police do not currently know the location where the victim was injured. The investigation is ongoing.