RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place inside a Museum District neighborhood apartment on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, April 18. The boy was reportedly accompanied by a family after learning that he was wanted in connection to the incident.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue near North Thompson Street and Kensington Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man had been shot and killed inside an apartment.

In a crime briefing on Wednesday, April 19, police reported that the 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.

On Monday, investigators said that they did not believe the shooting was “a random act” and that there were also no signs of a break in.