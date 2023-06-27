RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council voted unanimously to approve the construction of a hotly-contested 17-story riverfront apartment complex in the city’s Manchester neighborhood. The redevelopment previously received backlash from Richmond residents for failing to consider community concerns.

A special use permit for the 2.89-acre 301 W. 6th Street property was given the go-ahead during a City Council meeting Monday, June 26. The large-scale affordable housing project is set to be comprised of up to 553 apartments — up from the previously proposed 525 — most of which are planned to be multifamily units. A special permit application was required for development approval because the building was planned to reach five stories higher than permitted in the zoning location.

Manchester residents and businesses protested the planned construction, saying it could devastate tourism and a beloved view of the city. The building will cast a looming shadow as it rises more than 16 stories directly in front of neighboring Legend Brewing Company — a brewery often visited for its spectacular views of the city skyline and James River — henceforth altering the Manchester skyline.

A spokesperson for Legend, David Gott, previously told 8News the residential complex would be a “complete obliteration of our view.”

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

While a community advocacy organization made up of local business owners said it always knew the primetime land would be developed, the Manchester Alliance hoped for a proposal designed to bring in more long-term residents with a stronger devotion to the overall success of the community.

“We’re so lucky in Richmond to have this beautiful river going through it,” Maria Beall, the organization’s president, previously told 8News. “We don’t think that view should be dominated by one developer, especially a developer who’s going to be marketing to renters who are going to be here today, gone tomorrow.”

Throughout the design phase, the Alliance made several requests of the developer of the project, Avery Hall Investments, for design changes, greenspace, support for Venture Richmond in Manchester, a dog park to mitigate waste on sidewalks and assistance in addressing affordable housing.

In a May 2023 letter to the Richmond Office of Planning and Development, the Alliance stated the requests were agreed to by the developer.

Agreed Upon Requests

As a baseline, Manchester Alliance requests that it be provided with proposed design and SUP documents simultaneously when submitted to the City, and expects that the project design will be substantially similar to that shown at your presentation.

Advocate for and support the Venture Richmond Business Improvement District to be passed in advance of or simultaneously with this site’s Special Use Permit Make a contribution of $1,000,000 to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (or equivalent) for the express purpose of making grants toward affordable housing units in the community.

Create a designated area in your project for dogs to relieve themselves to mitigate dog waste on sidewalks

Provide public access to ground-level green space on the western end of the project, as well as access easements to future public parks and amenities

Create an aesthetically pleasing design with articulated elevations that raises the bar for design on the growing Manchester skyline.

Building Features

The two-towered residential complex will reach heights of 16 and 17 stories each, parted at the four-story parking garage with an additional subterranean parking level. A resident rooftop outdoor space, pool and dog park will sit atop the parking garage in between the towers, surrounded by private apartment terraces.

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

Blueprints for 301 W. 6th Street (City of Richmond)

The property intends to allocate storage space for nearly 150 bikes, and development plans claim there will be no less than one parking spot per apartment.

A side-yard green space will be created for public use, and residents will receive direct access to the planned future Manchester Green site — a proponent of the Richmond 300 plan — via a private street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In keeping with our promise to create at least 1,000 affordable housing units per year, I am pleased to see City Council approve critical funding to create an abundance of affordable units in Richmond,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a release after City Council’s approval of the project. “I want to thank City Council for their partnership in tackling the affordable housing crisis.”

The full staff report, building blueprints and development plan can be found online here.