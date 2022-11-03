RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to the murder of a teen whose body was found in a trash can.

Tamel Durant

According to police, detectives, with assistance from the United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 17-year-old Tamel Durant. The teen is being charged with first degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

At around 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers responded to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for a report of a shooting. When they got there, the officers found Durant’s body in a “residential disposal container.” Durant, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” Rick Edwards, acting chief of Richmond Police, said. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-0729.