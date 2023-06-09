RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond teens were held at gunpoint, robbed, forced to strip and then run through a neighborhood in a disturbing video that surfaced online in May. Now, Richmond Police says a teenager has been charged.

Detectives have charged a 17-year-old male from Richmond, whose name has not been released due to his age, for the assault and robbery incident recorded on video.

The video circulated social media quickly, upsetting many as the teens were threated with a firearm and emotionally assaulted. The incident was not reported to Richmond Police, according to the department, but once made aware of the actions by the teenagers — First Precinct detectives began an investigation.

In the video, you could hear the teenagers verbally assaulting the victims.

“Where you from lil bruh? Where you from,” said one teen, holding the camera. Seconds later, you can see one of the victim teens getting slapped. You can then hear “If you try to run, I’ll shoot your dumb a**.”

The video then showed the other teen victim getting slapped and robbed of a chain necklace. The gunman flipped the camera around and showed himself putting the chain around his own neck.

The teens were then forced to throw their clothes in a dumpster and to perform jumping jacks while nude.

8News Reporter Autumn Childress and 8News Digital Producer Kassidy Hammond originally investigated the story once it was brought to the attention of the newsroom.

“I cried. Watching it…My heart pounds and then the teardrops,” Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime said after seeing the video. “Being a father of four young men…the last thing I would want is for one of my sons to be attacked like that or humiliated like that.”

Police said the one juvenile has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, four counts of ‘use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,’ and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The video showed four teenagers in total, two victims and two suspects. Police have only alerted 8News of one of the suspects facing charges.

“The behavior seen was deeply shocking and disturbing,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “I thank First Precinct detectives and the SVIU team for quickly identifying and charging this suspect. While that is important, providing support is also critical. When we first viewed the video we promised to offer resources and assistance to the young men and their families – and we have offered support throughout this process.”

The incident is continuing to be investigated, according to Richmond Police. Anyone with further information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672.