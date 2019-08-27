17th Street Growers’ Market closing — for now

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 17th Street Growers’ Market is closed for the rest of the 2019 season.

Managers of the market made the decision after a low turnout this summer and weather impacting foot traffic. The managers said they are regrouping and having meetings about scheduling for the upcoming year.

For the last three years, Grant Collier has operated Wild Earth Fermentation primarily running at farmer’s markets. This summer he brought his business to the Growers’ Market.

“We’re so disconnected from the food products and the food that we eat every day,” Collier said. “When you get to actually meet someone and talk with them about they make their products and appreciate the complications.”

Collier said the turnout has been low at the market on Thursday evenings.

“It’s a great space,” Collier said. “It’s just getting people out there and participating is what we need.”

For a small buisness it’s a ‘no go’ to go to the market and not sell enough products to recoup the cost of being there, Collier added.

While the weekly market is closed, the space will still be put to use with new events on the calendar.

“Moving forward we’re going to be focusing on art the environment down here, the history of this space,” Richmond Parks and Rec manager Karen Grisevich said. “You know again this whole community gathering place.”

Managers told 8News the Growers Market’ will return next year, but for now, check out a list of events here.