18 indictments presented to grand jury over conduct of Richmond police officers during protests

Protesters gathered in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s top prosecutor says she has presented 18 sealed indictments to a grand jury “concerning the actions of certain Richmond Police Department officers during the protests that occurred this summer.”

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin says it is now up to a grand jury to determine whether there is probable cause to proceed with the charges.

8News reached out to the CA’s office for clarity. When asked what prompted the grand jury, McEachin stated that the regular grand jury meets on the first Monday of every month.

“This is not a special grand jury, so nothing prompted ‘forming’ it,'” she told 8News’ reporter Ben Dennis.

McEachin adds that the proper legal word is “presented,” not “recommended,” when referring to the indictments sent to the grand jury.

“Because the indictments are sealed, no further information can be provided until they have been served,” McEachin stated.

It’s uncertain how many police officers are involved and what incidents are in question.

Protesters have spoken out against police use of tear gas, flash bangs and more after protests and riots began in Richmond late May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

