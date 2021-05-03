18-year-old dies at hospital following East Ladies Mile shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old died at the hospital on Friday after being shot outside of a store on East Ladies Mile Road on Thursday night.

Police have identified the victim as James Foster, III.

According to a Richmond Police Department release, officers were called to the 200 block of East Ladies Mile on Thursday night around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

There they found Foster suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

Another victim showed up at the hospital soon after Foster on Thursday night, they were expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.