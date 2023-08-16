RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after they say an 18-year-old man was found dead in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the 1200 block of Garber Street for a report of gunfire.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 18-year-old Aiden Minor of Henrico County — down and unresponsive in a side yard of the residence. Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715.