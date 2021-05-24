18-year-old identified as victim in Fairfield Avenue shooting Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified a teenager that was found suffering from a gunshot wound near a parked car on Fairfield Avenue Sunday.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Jaheim Wilkes was shot in the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. Wilkes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.