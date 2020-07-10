18-year-old shooting victim saved by Richmond Police officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond Police officers acted quickly to save the life of an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times and left lying on a sidewalk in Creighton Court.

Officer C. McNeil and Officer C. Arendall found the shooting victim laying on the sidewalk at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Creighton Road.

Richmond Police officers save the life of an 18-year-old shooting victim. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Richmond Police officers save the life of an 18-year-old shooting victim. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Richmond Police officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times lying on the sidewalk in Creighton Court. (Photo: 8News Reporter Rachel Keller)

Richmond Police officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times lying on the sidewalk in Creighton Court. (Photo: 8News Reporter Rachel Keller)

McNiel and Arendall recognized that the victim needed immediate medical attention. So they put tourniquets on the victim’s legs to stop him from bleeding out.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center where he is fighting for his life.

No suspect description is available at this time. If you have any information, call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.