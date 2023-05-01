RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two days after a pair of students were shot outside George Wythe High School on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old student was arrested in connection with the double shooting.

David Gutierrez was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Monday, May 1, Gutierrez appeared virtually in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Court and was granted a court-appointed attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for May 31, 2023, at 2:15 p.m.

According to a release, the investigation is ongoing, but police believe Gutierrez is the primary suspect.

Authorities at the scene said they found a male student in the woods off-campus with a life-threatening injury. According to a release, another male student was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

