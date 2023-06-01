RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old student charged with shooting two boys at George Wythe High School has been indicted by a Richmond grand jury as court proceedings continue.

On Thursday, April 27, Richmond Police officers were called to a George Wythe High School parking lot. Upon their arrival, officers found one boy with life-threatening injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another boy was later found to have taken himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, the Richmond Police Department reported that 18-year-old David Gutierrez had been arrested in connection to the double shooting. According to police at the time, the investigation remained ongoing, but Gutierrez was believed to be the primary suspect.

When Gutierrez appeared in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court he was facing four charges — two counts of attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Richmond Police Department was called to George Wythe High School around noon on Thursday, April, 27 in response to a shooting. Two juveniles were shot outside of the school. One was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures. (Photo: Tyler Hall/8News)

Those charges have now been dropped and Gutierrez is instead facing new charges in Richmond Circuit Court. His new charges are as follows:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Malicious wounding

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony — two counts

Possession of a firearm on school property

Gutierrez’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.