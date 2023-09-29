RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a bus stop in Richmond’s Southside.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 00 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 19-year-old Ralshief Richardson of Richmond — down and unresponsive on the pavement near the rear door of a parked GRTC bus.

According to police, Richardson had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the bus had been stopped at a bus stop in the southbound right lane of Richmond Highway when the victim attempted to board and was gunned down.

After canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses and collecting video from nearby businesses and GRTC bus cameras, detectives determined there were passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting who left the area. Detectives are now encouraging those passengers to contact police with any information they have on the shooting.

In a release posted later that morning, GRTC acknowledged that an “incident of gun violence” had taken place “next to a GRTC bus.”

“We would like to express our deep condolences to the family of the victim and our dismay that such an incident occurred at all,” said GRTC in the release. “The incident occurred at the same time as a southbound 3A bus was serving bus stop 794 (Cowardin+ Hull). No GRTC passengers or employees were harmed by or involved in the incident.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.