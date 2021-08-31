Elderly couple killed in Richmond house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in Richmond Tuesday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A couple in their late 70s to mid-80s were killed in a house fire in Richmond this morning.

Fire Marshal Earl Dyer told 8News that Richmond firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Vinton Street after a neighbor spotted the fire.

Firefighters were able to remove the two victims from inside the home and performed CPR. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approx. 7:59a, crews responded to 1413 Vinton Street for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry and found fire in the living room. They quickly worked to put it out. The fire was marked under control at 8:13a. pic.twitter.com/A7TnuH5yFZ — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) August 31, 2021

Dyer said the victim’s bodies were found in the back of the house. According to Dyer, most of the fire was contained in the living room.

Fire officials are still waiting for IDs. A neighbor told 8News they were a couple.

Malaika Greene said she used to cut the victims’ grass for free. She said the female victim was unable to hear or speak and the male victim couldn’t hear as well so she checked on them often.

She said she saw smoke coming from the house and knocked on the back door but no one answered. Firefighters arrived around the same time and knocked down the front door and found the victims inside.

Two people were killed in a house fire on Vinton Street in Richmond Tuesday morning. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

At this time, Dyer said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

An investigation is underway. Stay with 8News for updates.