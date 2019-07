RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are safe after a scare during a late-night swim.

Authorities responded to 14th and Dock Streets at 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call that a woman needed help finding a man in the James River.

The woman told authorities they got separated after she got stuck in a rip current.

Authorities found both of them and they were checked at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.