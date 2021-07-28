2 people shot near Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one teenager and a man injured Monday night.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., RPD officers were called to the area of Lynhaven Avenue and Bells Road for a report of a shooting. On the scene, they found one adult male and one male in his late teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Coles Street, RPD told 8News.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Hyde at 804-646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.