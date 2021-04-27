2 people suffer burns after Richmond duplex goes up in flames

A duplex fire broke out in Richmond on Tuesday, April 27. Two people were injured. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people suffered burns after a fire spread in a duplex this morning.

According to Richmond Fire Department, the duplex fire was in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue. Neighbors called 911 and the first unit arrived on the scene at 5:57 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke and fire on the first and second floor as well as the roof. The fire spread from the duplex to a house next door.

Two people were inside the duplex that was on fire and happened to get out on their own. Both are in the hospital. One person suffered severe burns while the other has moderate burns, fire crews told 8News on the scene.

Fire crews are still looking for two dogs that are unaccounted for.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Stay with us for updates.