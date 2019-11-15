2 Richmond ambulance drivers charged in 2 crashes since October

Another crash involving an ambulance with the Richmond Ambulance Authority took place Wednesday at the intersection of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard. Police said the ambulance was traveling eastbound on Hull Street as it entered the intersection.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two ambulance drivers with the Richmond Ambulance Authority have been charged in separate crashes since last month, 8News learned Friday.

The first crash occurred on the morning of Oct. 15, according to a Richmond police spokesperson, after a Richmond Ambulance Authority driver tried to make a U-turn from the right lane in the 2600 block of Semmes Avenue. The ambulance was traveling westbound in the right lane when the driver attempted the U-turn and struck another vehicle going west in the left lane.

The ambulance driver, identified only as a female, was eventually charged with committing an improper turn.

Another crash involving an ambulance with the Richmond Ambulance Authority took place Wednesday at the intersection of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard. Police said the ambulance was traveling eastbound on Hull Street as it entered the intersection.

A Richmond Ambulance Authority spokesman, Mark Tenia, confirmed Wednesday night that the ambulance involved was responding to a call with its “lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.”

A sedan moving northbound on Belt Boulevard entered the intersection at the same time as the ambulance, leading to a collision that overturned the ambulance. The four people hurt in the multi-vehicle crash are expected to be OK, police said.

On Thursday, authorities charged the ambulance driver, who was only identified as a male, with failure to yield right-of-way.

Investigators for Richmond police’s crash team said the driver was charged despite having the ambulance’s sirens and lights activated because “emergency vehicle operators must also show reasonable caution to make sure other vehicles have cleared intersections before driving through,” a police spokesperson told 8News.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

