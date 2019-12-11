2 Richmond shootings in 30-minute span leave 3 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were shot in two separate shootings that occurred within a span of 30 minutes on Tuesday night, according to Richmond Police.

According to officers, the first shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street. An adult male was located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thirty minutes later, officers were called to the first block of E. 12th Street for a double shooting. Two victims were located and also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information for both shootings at this time, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

