2 Richmond women arrested for assault captured on Facebook Live

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two woman have been arrested and charged for their roles in an assault captured on Facebook Sunday.

Richmond Police arrested Denise S. Wyatt, 25, of the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue and charged her with felony malicious wounding.

Precious A. Artis, 32, of the 3300 block of Marybrooks Lane, who recorded the incident is also charged with accessory to felony malicious wounding. 

Police add that Wyatt was arrested Friday and Artiz was taken into custody Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

