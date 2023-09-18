RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the five suspects charged in the death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey have been sentenced following their conviction in June.

Humphrey was walking to a store near Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Richmond Police Department, the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Five suspects were charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting.

On June 21, following a multi-day trial, two of the suspects — 24-year-old Savonne Henderson and 21-year-old Tyree Coley — were found guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges.

According to online court records, Henderson and Coley were sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charges on Monday, Sept. 18. Both received additional jail time for other convicted charges, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted murder of another and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The three other suspects in the case — 26-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 20-year-old Michaell Hudson Jr. and 22-year-old Rashard Jackson — are currently scheduled for their next court appearance on Oct. 2.