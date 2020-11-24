2 students test positive for COVID-19 during VCU exit testing for Thanksgiving break

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During exit testing at Virginia Commonwealth University, two students tested positive for coronavirus.

The university offered COVID-19 testing to all of their students in preparation for Thanksgiving break this week.

According to VCU, 1,260 students signed up to take the test. However there are 4,400 students living on campus.

Out of the students who signed up only two tested positive while 1,258 students tested negative.

The VCU COVID-19 dashboard shows that the university has 20 active student cases and 10 active employee cases. Three students are currently in isolation and 9 are in quarantine.

VCU will finish the fall semester online. However, in a release they said 81 first-year residential students and 357 upperclassmen who live on campus have asked to return to campus after the Thanksgiving break and will undergo reentry testing.

VCU’s spring 2021 classes start on Jan. 25.