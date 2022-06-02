RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A week-long gang enforcement operation carried out by ten agencies resulted in the arrests of numerous people with “violent criminal histories” in the Richmond area.

“Operation Washout” took place from May 23 to May 27 and targeted 12 known gang members, with eight other fugitives arrested in the process. Charges range from murder and rape to robbery, drug distribution, abduction, firearms and probation violation, with additional state charges pending. One person arrested faces federal charges.

The operation was led by the U.S. Marshals Service, in collaboration with Richmond Police, Chesterfield Police, Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Corrections, Richmond Probation and Parole, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals worked with the Department of Corrections and Richmond Police to identify the gang members and probation violators. The Marshals then arrested the targets and turned them over to detectives from the jurisdictions in which they were wanted.

Most of the targets were in Richmond, with others being found in Henrico and Chesterfield. According to the U.S. Marshals, lots of high-profile targets who have managed to go off the grid during the COVID-19 pandemic were found during the operation.

In addition to the 20 fugitives, six firearms, one ounce of heroin, $41,000 in cash and what is believed to be fentanyl were also found.

“The U.S. Marshals Service utilizes it’s fugitive task forces to identify, target and remove violent fugitives from the community before they can re-offend, or become the victim of a retaliatory crime themselves,” said Kevin Connolly of the U.S. Marshals Service. “While this operation was focused on wanted gang members in Richmond, we work with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners every day to safely arrest the worst of the worst in the City of Richmond and surrounding areas to make our communities safer.”