20 Richmond museums to reopen with restrictions as city enters Phase Two

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many Richmond-area museums announced Wednesday that they will work under the same safety guidelines as the city prepares to enter the next phase of Virginia’s reopening process.
Twenty museums, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the American Civil War Museum, issued a joint statement in response to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, agreeing in part to customer safety.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Capacity will be reduced and contactless payment and online reservations are encouraged.
The joint statement reads:
As our Commonwealth enters into Phase 2 and our city prepares to, we want to assure all attendees that we are committed to providing everyone with safe, secure, and supportive access to our facilities. In the midst of a pandemic and a region-wide reassessment of our fraught racial history, we believe our cultural resources play an important role during these uncertain times. While we anticipate most sites will open in some capacity by early July, we will continue to use these shared principles and the facts on the ground to ensure the best experience for our visitors.
Signed,
Agecroft Hall and Gardens
The American Civil War Museum
The Black History Museum And Cultural Center of Virginia
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
Children’s Museum of Richmond
Henricus Historic Park
The Institute for Contemporary Art
John Marshall House
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
The Library of Virginia
Maymont
The Poe Museum
Preservation Virginia
St. John’s Church Foundation
The Science Museum of Virginia
The Valentine
The Virginia Holocaust Museum
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture
The Wilton House Museum
The group anticipates most sites will open in some capacity by early July.
