RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a homicide that took place in Richmond’s Creighton Court neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road at around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, May 16 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found 20-year-old Keshon Liverman of Richmond with a gunshot wound. Liverman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.