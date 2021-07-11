20-year-old shot and killed in Richmond early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for information after a 20-year-old was shot on West Main Street near District 5 on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call that someone had been shot. At the scene they found Jeffrey Swiney of North Chesterfield suffering from a gunshot wound in business parking lot. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

According to officials, multiple witnesses would have been in the area and police now need them to come forward with information. Any information can be reported to Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. People can also use the P3 Tips app.