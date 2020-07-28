2020 National Night Out rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Due to concerns of COVID-19, the Richmond Police Department rescheduled an annual community building and crime fighting event, the department said in a press release. This year’s National Night Out is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The event had been scheduled for August.

The RPD will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions leading up to this year’s event.

In 2019, there were over 90 National Night Out gatherings throughout the City of Richmond. The event is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;

Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships;

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

As the rescheduled date approaches, RPD will provide updates on the status of the event.