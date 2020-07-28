2020 National Night Out rescheduled

Richmond

by: Emma North

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Due to concerns of COVID-19, the Richmond Police Department rescheduled an annual community building and crime fighting event, the department said in a press release. This year’s National Night Out is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The event had been scheduled for August.

The RPD will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions leading up to this year’s event. 

In 2019, there were over 90 National Night Out gatherings throughout the City of Richmond.  The event is designed to:

  • Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
  • Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;
  • Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships;
  • Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

As the rescheduled date approaches, RPD will provide updates on the status of the event. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events