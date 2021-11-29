2022 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is returning in-person

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next year will mark the 23rd running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. Sports Backers announced the 6.2-mile road race will return to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 events took place in hybrid formats on multiple courses over several days.

“The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is a celebration of wellness and active living that has made it a favorite RVA tradition for over 20 years,” race director Megan Keogh said in an email. “We are very excited to return to our traditional course on April 23.”

Organizers said the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has become one of the largest 10k road races in America, with over 525,000 participants taking part since it was created in 2000.

“We are very excited about Sports Backers’ plans to return to the traditional in-person event for 2022,” said Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. “The enthusiasm for the in-person experience is evident from the many participants who look forward to the energy, interaction, and camaraderie that the 10k provides.”

Registration is now open and will be capped at 20,000 participants. 10k participants can take advantage of reduced entry fees if they sign up between now and Dec. 6.

Registration is also open for the 10k Mini Kids Run, a one-mile run for kids ages 4-12. A virtual option will be available for both the 10k and 10k Mini. Both runs will take place on Apr. 23, 2022.