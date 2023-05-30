RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond voters will cast ballots in two Democratic primaries that will likely decide who will represent new districts in the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.

Voters living in the 79th Virginia House District are picking between Ann-Frances Lambert, Rae C. Cousins and Richard W. Walker. Those living in the 14th Virginia Senate District will cast a ballot for Lamont Bagby or Katie Gooch.

These districts overlap, meaning some Richmond voters will vote in both races. But some in the city don’t have a primary to vote in and will have to wait until the Nov. 7 general elections.

The 79th Virginia House District

Virginia House of Delegates 79th District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

The 79th district extends from north of Ginter Park down to Richmond’s Southside, including eastern parts of the city such as Shockoe Bottom and Church Hill.

Unlike several other districts, the 79th doesn’t overlap with other jurisdictions. It includes nearly 63,000 registered voters in Richmond, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The three candidates running in the primary are expected to take the House seat in November as the district is seen as strongly Democratic.

Rae Cousins has worked at BrownGreer, a law firm in Richmond, and served as the 3rd vice chair for the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

Ann-Frances Lambert currently serves on the Richmond City Council representing the city’s 3rd district.

Richard Walker is an activist and mental health professional who founded a nonprofit to help the formerly incarcerated, veterans and others.

The 14th Virginia Senate District

Virginia Senate 14th District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

Two Democrats – state Sen. Lamont Bagby (Richmond) and Katie Gooch — are vying for the party’s nomination in the strong blue district.

The district stretches from Richmond’s border with western Henrico into the eastern part of the county. It extends from Lakeside down to South Richmond, including Manchester. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 79% of the district is made up of voters from Richmond.

Gooch is the director of the Pace Center, described on her campaign website as “an inclusive, multicultural student community at Virginia Commonwealth University supported by the United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church.” She is an ordained United Methodist Pastor.

Bagby, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, served in the House of Delegates before replacing Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) in the Virginia Senate. While he’s technically considered an incumbent, he’s running in a different district than the one he did when winning McClellan’s seat.

Where to vote in Richmond and other things to know

Polls will be open for the June 20 primaries from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Virginians have already been casting ballots for the primaries as the early-voting window opened on May 5.

Richmond voters can cast a ballot early in person at the city’s elections office at 2134 West Laburnum Avenue. There will be several polling locations open in the city for the June 20 primary.

The last day to vote early in person at a local voter registration office or polling site is June 17. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration is May 30, but Virginia allows for same-day registration.

Virginians need to show an accepted form of ID to vote, but it doesn’t have to include a photo. Those without an ID at their polling place can sign a confirmation statement or vote using a provisional ballot.

Those seeking a mail-in absentee ballot can apply for one up until June 9, but the request must be received by the local voter registration office by 5 p.m. Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in either Democratic or Republican primaries in their district.