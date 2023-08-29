RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting in which a 21-year-old Hopewell man was killed.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, officers were at the scene of a traffic collision in the 300 block of Richmond Highway when they were approached and notified of a shooting.

The officers responded to the 4300 block of Richmond Highway where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has now been identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Hopewell. Police said he was being taken to the hospital when the other occupants of the vehicle saw the officers and notified them.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.