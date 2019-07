RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police said the man has life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they got a call around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting on the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

When officers arrived they found the 21-year-old, who was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said there is no suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.