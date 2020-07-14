22-year-old arrested at Richmond protest to appear in court

Michaela G. Hatton (photo courtesy of Richmond police) and scene outside police headquarters (photo from Andrew Ringle via The CT.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michaela Hatton, who was arrested in Richmond last month during a protest, will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Hatton, age 22, is facing felony charges assaulting an officer and conspiring to incite a riot. According to police, Hatton struck an officer in the head with a bullhorn after the officer attempted to stop her from crossing the police line. Police said she was warned repeatedly not to cross the police line.

According to Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, Hatton is a social worker and felony charges should be dropped.

