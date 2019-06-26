‘I still don’t believe it’: Mother grapples with sudden loss of daughter killed in Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Shockoe Bottom as 22-year-old Shanice A. Woodberry. Three others were also struck, with one woman who is fighting for her life at the hospital.

Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for reports of pedestrians hit in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and found three victims, two women and a man, who were hurt.

All three victims, including Woodberry, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Woodberry died from her injuries at the hospital, police said, and one of the other women taken to the hospital has life-threatening injuries.

8News spoke with Woodberry’s mother, Robin Lewis, after police identified her as the victim.

“I saw there was an accident down in Shockoe Bottom and I thought my daughter’s down there and one of her friends told her to go to MCV and I knew it was her and I was just praying it wasn’t going to be bad,” Lewis said. “When I got there she was gone.”

Lewis said her daughter was a very considerate person who had tons of friends and people who loved her. Woodberry, who was born and raised in Richmond, graduated from Monacan High School in Chesterfield and had turned 22 in February.

Shanice Woodberry

“She had a bubbly personality, she was a fun person to be around, really artsy like me,” Lewis said.

Lewis told 8News Woodberry was planning to start school for nursing at J. Sargeant Reynolds.

“I’m a nurse as well, so she kinda wanted to follow my footsteps,” Lewis said. “We were just real close, we did everything together. I don’t know what I’m going to do. She’s not here.”

Lewis said she texted her daughter at 1:14 a.m. asking if she was alright. Woodberry responded: “Yes, I’m good mom.”

Through her tears, Lewis told 8News Woodberry and her did everything together and that her loss seems unreal.

“I love my daughter. She’s everything to me. We did everything together. I just miss her so much,” Lewis said. “I can’t believe she’s gone. It’s just like a dream. I want to wake up.”

Richmond Police had said earlier that the victim with life-threatening injuries was a male but later confirmed the victim was, in fact, a woman. A fourth victim took herself to the hospital for treatment following the hit-and-run, police said.

“Doesn’t even matter what they do or what they say. They can’t make it right. She’s gone,” Lewis said.

Authorities are looking for the suspect and said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

