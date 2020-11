RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old from Falls Church was struck and killed on I-95 in Richmond early Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a driver in a 2005 Volvo S80 struck and killed a pedestrian in the center lane of I-95.

The pedestrian died on the scene. He was later identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Khan.

The driver of the Volvo, a 35-year-old, was wearing seatbelt and was not injured.

Authorities said speed is not being considered as a factor in the crash.