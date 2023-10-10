RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An estimated 2,240 Dominion Energy customers in Richmond’s East End are currently without power.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, the power outage is currently concentrated in Richmond’s Rocketts Landing neighborhood, as well as the Church Hill Neighborhood south of East Marshall Street.

It is estimated that power will be restored in the area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.