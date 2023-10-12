RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect or suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old Henrico County man in Richmond’s East End Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue in the Whitcomb area of Richmond’s East End for a report of a person down. When they got there, they found a man lying unresponsive in an alley.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Roberts of Henrico County, had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident — or who may have witnessed suspicious activity or heard gunshots in the area of Ford Avenue and Sussex Street — to call Det. Reese of Richmond Police at 804-646-1712.