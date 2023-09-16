RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of an alleged homicide that occurred in an apartment last night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at about 9:39 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup St. near the Fairfield area of Richmond.

Police said officers arrived and found an unresponsive man — identified as Antoine Christian, 23, of Richmond — in an apartment, who had an apparent gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted by officers and units of the Richmond Ambulance Authority, but Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.